AllHipHop
Login

Fetty Wap's Lawyers Earning Their Money; Valet Assault Case Dismissed

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap star Fetty Wap is starting 2020 by clearing his pending criminal cases.

(AllHipHop News) Fetty Wap scored another legal victory this week when a judge tossed charges against him over a brawl with a valet at Las Vegas hotel.

In October of 2019, Fetty Wap has hit with an assault charge for beating up a valet during an angry confrontation at The Mirage hotel.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department hit Fetty with one count of misdemeanor battery.

On Monday, Fetty Wap accepted an agreement with prosecutors in the case, who agreed to drop the charges if the Patterson, New Jersey rapper can stay out of trouble.

Earlier this week, Fetty Wap beat a case in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office found "insufficient evidence" to convict him for allegedly roughing up a woman during a fight in a Hollywood Hills mansion in June of 2019. 

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Chainz Claims Beaten Photographer Milking Lawsuit
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
A$AP Ferg Talks Kobe Bryant's Passing & Working With Kanye West
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Los Angeles Lakers Release A Statement About The Death Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj Brother Gets 25-Life For Raping Stepdaughter "Over And Over"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXwouldn't be a terrible thing if he got the Epstein treatment and care offered by the corrections system.
Run-DMC May Release Lost Record With Kobe Bryant
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedStop spamming.
Ice Cube Started Worrying After He Texted Kobe Bryant And Didn't Get A Reply
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameLmao.....maybe proofreading is a good idea huh?
Lil Yachty's Mom Releases 'Raising A Rapper' Book
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Tra_mo
Tra_moWasn't he already grown when he got his deal l?
Pastor Troy Sparks War With Lil Nas X Over Gay Encounter At Applebee's
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
madamerican
madamericanWell, Pastor Troy was 100% correct!!!
Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna With Touching Photo
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Alicia Keys Joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
inf
infshe signed in blood smh all devil worshipers