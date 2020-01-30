Fetty Wap's Lawyers Earning Their Money; Valet Assault Case Dismissed

(AllHipHop News) Fetty Wap scored another legal victory this week when a judge tossed charges against him over a brawl with a valet at Las Vegas hotel.

In October of 2019, Fetty Wap has hit with an assault charge for beating up a valet during an angry confrontation at The Mirage hotel.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department hit Fetty with one count of misdemeanor battery.

On Monday, Fetty Wap accepted an agreement with prosecutors in the case, who agreed to drop the charges if the Patterson, New Jersey rapper can stay out of trouble.

Earlier this week, Fetty Wap beat a case in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office found "insufficient evidence" to convict him for allegedly roughing up a woman during a fight in a Hollywood Hills mansion in June of 2019.