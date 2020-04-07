Fetty Wap Sued For Punching A Woman In The Face And Choking Her

Fetty Wap has recently been hit with a lawsuit for an alleged attack of a guest in his Los Angeles home back in 2019.

(AllHipHop News) Newark’s own Fetty Wap, the sing-songy rapper that dominated the charts in 2014 and 2015, is being sued by a young lady who alleges that he beat her up while she was over at his house in Los Angeles last June.

The unnamed woman claims that Fetty punched her in her face and strangled her during the assault. She also said that he threatened to kill her.

Her complaint claims that "during the course of the night, Fetty Wap consumed numerous alcoholic beverages culminating with (Fetty) drinking tequila directly from the bottle."

The liquor allegedly made Fetty Wap become aggressive for no reason and started getting physical with a variety of people at the party, including the woman who was beaten.

Fetty keeps getting mangled in violent allegations.

Last fall Fetty Wap was arrested on suspicion of assaulting three employees at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino called The Mirage.

Those charges were dropped, as was a lawsuit against the rap star for allegedly beating up a girl inside of a mansion in the Hollywood Hills during an altercation in June of 2019.