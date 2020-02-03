Find Out Which Hip Hop Superstar Dressed As The Robot On 'The Masked Singer'

(AllHipHop News) Season three of the popular singing competition show The Masked Singer premiered last night after Super Bowl LIV. Jamie Foxx was a guest judge alongside regular panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

It turns out that a Hip Hop legend was the contestant that covered "Are You Gonna Go My Way" by Lenny Kravitz. Series host Nick Cannon helped reveal that Lil Wayne was the man behind The Robot's mask. Weezy explained he chose that particular costume because his children will enjoy seeing him dressed as a silver cyborg.

Besides being a contestant on the Fox music program, Lil Wayne's week also included the New Orleans emcee releasing his Funeral album on Friday. The project is expected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"Funeral was because I've had an album before called Rebirth," said Wayne during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "As an artist, I always title my albums, or title my mixtapes or whatever I'm doing - it always has something to do with something I've already done. So, you got a Carter I, you're going to get Carter I, Carter II, Carter III. You get Sorry for the Wait 1 and 2. You get The Prefix, The Suffix. You get this No Ceilings. You get things like Dedication 1, 2, and 3. You get Rebirth, you get Funeral.