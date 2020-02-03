AllHipHop
Login

Find Out Which Hip Hop Superstar Dressed As The Robot On 'The Masked Singer'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

⚠️⚠️⚠️ SPOILER ALERT⚠️⚠️⚠️

(AllHipHop News) Season three of the popular singing competition show The Masked Singer premiered last night after Super Bowl LIV. Jamie Foxx was a guest judge alongside regular panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

It turns out that a Hip Hop legend was the contestant that covered "Are You Gonna Go My Way" by Lenny Kravitz. Series host Nick Cannon helped reveal that Lil Wayne was the man behind The Robot's mask. Weezy explained he chose that particular costume because his children will enjoy seeing him dressed as a silver cyborg.

Besides being a contestant on the Fox music program, Lil Wayne's week also included the New Orleans emcee releasing his Funeral album on Friday. The project is expected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"Funeral was because I've had an album before called Rebirth," said Wayne during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "As an artist, I always title my albums, or title my mixtapes or whatever I'm doing - it always has something to do with something I've already done. So, you got a Carter I, you're going to get Carter I, Carter II, Carter III. You get Sorry for the Wait 1 and 2. You get The Prefix, The Suffix. You get this No Ceilings. You get things like Dedication 1, 2, and 3. You get Rebirth, you get Funeral.

Comments
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Meek Mill Acting Debut Earns Award at Sundance
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
10
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinYou don’t know him either. 2000 songs? Thatsome bullshitpipp. He stole from sting and Yellowcard straight up, you niggas…
Peter Gunz Lands Perfect Job As Host Of Reality Show "Cheaters"
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
6
Last Reply· by
SunnyT
SunnyTCan't wait. Tired of watching reruns. Peter will take this to the top. Please go to the heart of all hoods...
Kanye West Tells Story About Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl Sunday Service In Miami
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rappers Dominate Super Bowl LIV Commercials
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Comment
Jay-Z Defends NFL Partnership Ahead of Super Bowl LIV
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
HarrisGh
HarrisGhI decided that I would not watch the Super Bowl this time. There is too little good game and too much politics for me. I…
Boosie Badazz Strikes Plea Deal in Weed Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameIon understand how these celebs get caught with heat and get off? I feel strongly boosie dont rat. I guess money talks…
French Montana Denies 50 Cent Punched Him In The Face Ahead Of Super Bowl LIV
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
5
Last Reply· by
SunnyT
SunnyT50 need to go sit his ass down somewhere!!!!