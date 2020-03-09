First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Uzi Vert, Jhené Aiko & Megan Thee Stallion Are In

The upcoming album chart will be dominated by Hip Hop and R&B.

(AllHipHop News) March 6 was one of the biggest new music days of 2020. Several high-profile artists released projects on that date.

Lil Uzi Vert surprised his fans by dropping the long-delayed Eternal Atake album. Jhené Aiko returned with the Chilombo LP, and Megan Thee Stallion let loose her Suga EP.

HitsDailyDouble crunched the numbers to determine the first-week sales projections for each project. Eternal Atake is on pace to debut at #1 with 275,000 - 325,000 units.

Aiko is expected to cross the six-figure mark as well. Chilombo is looking at a 95,000 - 120,000 unit start which would be the best sales opening of her career.

Megan Thee Stallion is forecasted to bring in around 35,000 - 40,000 units. The Houston native put out Suga while in the middle of a legal battle with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.