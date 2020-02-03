AllHipHop
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In

Yohance Kyles
Find out what Tunechi's new LP is expected to sell.

(AllHipHop News) Dwayne "Lil Wayne" Carter returned with his thirteenth studio LP, Funeral, on Friday. It appears the Young Money general is on pace to score another #1. 

According to HitsDailyDouble, Weezy's Funeral will open with 110,000-125,000 first-week units. That total should be enough to give the 37-year-old rap legend his fifth Number One album.

2018's Tha Carter V debuted at #1 with 480,000 album-equivalent units. Wayne also reached the pinnacle of the album chart with 2008's Tha Carter III, 2010's I Am Not a Human Being, and 2011's Tha Carter IV.

Funeral featured a star-studded supporting cast. The project included contributions from Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, Adam Levine, 2 Chainz, Takeoff, The-Dream, Lil Twist, XXXTentacion, and O.T. Genasis.

