First Week Sales Projects For NBA YoungBoy's '38 Baby 2' Are In

(AllHipHop News) YoungBoy Never Broke Again is on pace to earn his second #1 album. The southern rapper, also known as NBA YoungBoy, is projected to lead the next Billboard 200 chart.

According to HitsDailyDouble, YoungBoy's 38 Baby 2 is set to collect 70,000-75,000 first-week units. His 2019 commercial mixtape, AI YoungBoy 2, debuted at #1 with 110,000 copies.

NBA YoungBoy has been in the news a lot lately for topics other than music. His girlfriend, YaYa Mayweather, was arrested for allegedly stabbing the mother of YoungBoy's child.

Last week, YoungBoy tweeted that he would "never release a song/album again" until he was in a "better situation." It appears the 20-year-old rapper has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Another YoungBoy social media post from this month mentioned suicide. He was also involved in a very public beef with incarcerated rapper Kodak Black and his crew.