Fivio Foreign: I Was Mad Pop Smoke's Suspected Killers Got Locked Up

The Columbia recording artist says he wants the alleged gunmen on the street.

(AllHipHop News) A lot of fans, friends, and family members of Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson are still processing his death. The 20-year-old Brooklyn rapper was killed on February 19 during an alleged home invasion.

Four individuals were arrested and charged with his murder. A fifth person was charged with attempted murder. Three of the suspects were adult males and two were minors.

Fellow Brooklyn representative, Fivio Foreign, sat down with DJ Vlad to talk about Pop Smoke's alleged killers. The "Big Drip" performer seemed to suggest that he would have preferred to see them face street justice.

“I was tight. I was mad they got locked up," said Fivio about finding out that the Los Angeles Police Department made arrests in the case. When asked if he wanted the five suspects on the street, Fivio responded, "Uh huh."

Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign represent the growing Hip Hop movement in New York City known as Brooklyn Drill. Fivio appeared on the deluxe edition of Pop's chart-topping posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.