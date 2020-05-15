AllHipHop
Fivio Foreign Talks Collaborating With Drake On "Demons" & Different Types Of Drill Music

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Drive By' rhymer also shares who he wants to make music with next.

(AllHipHop News) Fivio Foreign is one of the hottest up-and-coming rap acts out of New York City. He recently released the 800 B.C. mixtape which features Meek Mill, Lil Tjay, Lil Baby, and Quavo. The Brooklynite also made an appearance on Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes track "Demons" along with Sosa Geek.

"These big artists - they gotta kinda reach out on their own. Drake reached out. He knows the wave. He's into the wave. He understands Fivi. He understands Sosa. He understands certain sh*t. He's in tune," Fivio told Ebro Darden on Apple Music.

Additionally, the Columbia recording artist shared that he wants to work with other Hip Hop neophytes Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch. Fivio also spoke about the stylistic differences within the Drill sub-genre that has emerged from cities like Chicago, London, and Brooklyn.

"A lot of people don't know that Drill sound - it's different types of Drills. It's gangsta Drill which you hear all the time. It's party Drill. That's like Pop Smoke and me. Then they got the melodic Drill," explained Fivio. "I think the [song] 'Drive By' is more like real rap Drill."

The NYC spitter later added, "The reason why the Drill sound got so lit is 'cause of what we were doing and what we were really going through. So the people around started realizing... we losing people, n*ggas going to jail, indictments, a lot of sh*t going on. So n*ggas started to realize like, 'Oh, this rapping sh*t's real and they putting crews together.' So that's what made n*ggas get so hot. It got lit, but it took pain."

