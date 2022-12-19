“Flashy” Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested On Fraud, Faces Years In Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bishop Lamor Whitehead has been arrested and is looking at 65 years in prison for fraud and other charges.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead has been arrested and charged by federal officials with fraud.

Whitehead, who is offend called the “Bling Bling Bishop” by mainstream outlets, made headlines earlier this year when he was robbed at gun point during a live-streamed church service.

The religious leader was arrested for allegedly defrauding his own congregation members, according to a breaking report from the New York Post.

Federal prosecutors said Whitehead was indicted on one count of extortion, two counts of wire fraud, and one count of making material false statements. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 65 years.

The feds say Whitehead fleeced a church member of $90k in retirement savings under the guise of buying her a home. They charge he used the funds to buy clothing and other luxury items.

Furthermore, they claim he used his power to extort a businessman for $5,000 and then said he would be able to “obtain favorable actions by the New York City government” for real estate business if he gave him $500,000.

“His campaign of fraud and deceit stops now,” said US Attorney Damian Williams in a statement.

FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said, “If you are willing to attempt to obtain funds through false promises or threats, the FBI will ensure that you are made to face the consequences for your actions in our criminal justice system.”

Earlier this year, three men rushed into his Brooklyn Church, Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, and robbed him at gunpoint. They reportedly obtained upwards of $1 million. The suspects are set to go to trial early next year.

AllHipHop interviewed Whitehead earlier in the year, after the was robbed.