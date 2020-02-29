AllHipHop
Flavor Flav Goes After Bernie Sanders For Using Public Enemy Name

Fatima Barrie

Flavor Flav is setting the record straight about reports of Public Enemy’s support of Bernie Sanders.

(AllHipHop News) Flavor Flav wants the Bernie Sanders campaign to stop using Public Enemy’s name.

The co-founder of the legendary rap group, whose real name is William Drayton, is seeking legal action.

According to a cease-and-desist letter obtained by the Hollywood Reporter from Matthew H. Friedman, of Ford & Friedman, the upcoming rally on March 1 promotes a "false narrative to the American people.”

The letter states that while Chuck D, born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, will be performing, it does not mean the group endorses the democratic presidential candidate.

It also states that Chuck D is free to express his political views, however, he is not the spokesperson of the group.

It reads, “the planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”

It continues, “to be clear Flav and, by extension, the Hall of Fame Hip-Hop act Public Enemy with which his likeness and name have become synonymous has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and any suggestion to the contrary is plainly untrue.”

The letter also refers to the suggestion as a “grossly misleading narrative.”

This is not the first time Flavor Flav and Chuck D have had legal trouble with one another.

In 2017, Flavor Flav sued Chuck D for unpaid royalties. The two took to social media addressing the situation, squashing any misleading reports and reassuring they were moving forward.

