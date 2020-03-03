Flavor Flav Says Chuck D. Allowed Bernie Sanders To Tear Public Enemy Apart

Flavor Flav chastised Public Enemy frontman Chuck D. for allowing Bernie Sanders to rip the group apart.

(AllHipHop News) Public Enemy's Flavor Flav has responded to Chuck D.'s proclamation that he was fired from the group after more than 35 years with the band.

The group is falling apart after Chuck D.'s support for U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

Things kicked off when Flav sent a cease-and-desist notice to Sanders, telling him to stop using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda after the group's co-founder Chuck D signed up to perform with offshoot band Public Enemy Radio at a Los Angeles rally for Sanders on Sunday.

However, many media reports and posters promoting the event simply noted the appearance of Public Enemy - leading Flav to employ his lawyers to issue a legal warning.

Chuck then hit back with his attorney insisting he "could perform as Public Enemy if he ever wanted to" because "he is the sole owner of the Public Enemy trademark", and later clarified on Twitter that his issues with Flav's stance don't stem from their political beliefs.

While Chuck had originally threatened to give Flav "a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out", it seems things quickly escalated in the following hours, with a brief statement issued on Sunday confirming the group would be "moving forward" without the rapper.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the statement read. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well."

Earlier today (March 2nd), Flav respond to the unceremonious firing on Twitter. Flavor blasted Chuck for allowing Bernie Sanders to ruin the group's legacy, just because of a difference in political views.

"are you kidding me right now???,,,over Bernie Sanders??? You wanna destroy something we've built over 35 years OVER POLITICS???,,,all because I don't wanna endorse a candidate,,,I'm very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck," Flavor Flav said.

Flavor also denied he was trying to prevent Public Enemy or Chuck D. from supporting Bernie's campaign. Flav said he simply asked the campaign to correct the flyers, since it technically wasn't a Public Enemy performance.

"i asked the @berniesanders campaign to correct misleading marketing,,,that's all it was,,,I'm not your employee,,,i'm your partner,,,you can't fire me,,,there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,,,so let's get it right Chuck," Flavor said.

Flav also didn't appreciate Chuck D. implying that his refusal to support Bernie was rooted in some sort of drug addiction since Flavor has battled substance abuse in the past.