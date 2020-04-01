AllHipHop
Flavor Flav Says Public Enemy Reunion Report Is A Cruel April Fools Joke

AllHipHop Staff

Public Enemy group member Flavor Flav is slamming reports that the rap group has reunited.

(AllHipHop News) Public Enemy fans are confused and disappointed, as to the actual status of the legendary rap group.

The group fell apart during a dispute over a performance at a Bernie Sanders rally that took place on March 1st.

Chuck D. was performing as the offshoot, Enemy Radio, but the flyers were stylized in a way that confused fans into thinking it was P.E. proper.

Flavor Flav is not a Bernie Sanders supporter, so he shot off a cease-and-desist to the campaign, which erupted in an online war between Chuck and Flavor Flav, who was booted out of the group on March 2nd.

Chuck D. claimed the whole thing was a "hoax" to promote a new album from Enemy Radio called Loud Is Just Not Enough.

But was it just a cruel prank that Flavor wanted to go on endlessly, as Chuck D. took an "acid bath" for calling out the group's co-founder.

Flavor Flav just hopped on Twitter and checked Chuck D., leaving many to wonder what the hell is actually going on.

"I am not a part of your hoax @mrchuckd. There are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool's jokes and dropping records," Flavor Flav snapped.

"The world needs better than this...you say we are leaders so act like one," Flavor said while offering up a link for people to donate to help victims of the coronavirus. 

