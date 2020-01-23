Flo Rida Aiming To Dominate Florida's Craft Vodka Market

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Flo Rida is aiming to corner the South Florida market for craft vodka with his new brand, Victor George Vodka (VG Vodka).

Flo Rida has partnered with entrepreneur Victor G. Harvey Sr., and the two are aiming to build VG Vodka into the largest craft Vodka in the region.

Flo Rida and Victor G. Harvey are also building a 13,000-square foot facility to house a brand new cigar bar, wine bar, lounge and restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to sell the brand.

VG Vodka

Additionally, the building will house a distillery to make small batches of VG crafted by a master chef using all-natural ingredients.

“Super excited to join the VG Family as an equity owner and brand ambassador,” said Flo Rida. “I have known Mr. Harvey for years and I’ve seen his grind, hard work, and enthusiasm in building his brand. I look forward to introducing VG Vodka to the world, developing new products through the construction of a distillery in historic Sistrunk and empowering the community.”

Flo Rida is planning to launch VG Vodka with a series of events throughout Super Bowl Wee to promote the gluten-free, American made vodka, which promises no hangovers, headaches or burn.

“Flo is an amazing businessman and I watched him build his company from the ground up,” said Victor G. Harvey. “I knew it was only a matter of time before we did something together and VG Vodka seemed like the perfect fit.”

The restaurant and distillery are expected to open in late 2020 or early 2021.