Flo Rida Launches Mobile COVID-19 Testing Center

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Flo Rida is hoping to help get the State of Florida back to normal, with his own mobile testing center.

(AllHipHop News) Flo Rida is teaming up with his personal doctor to launch a mobile Covid-19 testing center in his native Sunshine State.

The rapper, alongside his medic and business partner, Dr. George Tabi have launched a new $1.5 million healthcare enterprise called the Asktabs Mobile Wellness Center - which will aim to test up to 1,500 patients per day.

Asktabs' 14-strong staff had its first round of tests last week for workers at food firm MetroWrapz in Miami, Florida last week when 30 employees were tested.

Testing at the mobile site is available for anyone, but is mainly providing testing for businesses employees so they can return to work.

The "Low" hitmaker, real name Tramar Lacel Dillard, and his doctor reportedly hope to take the center beyond Miami to conduct testing in other cities in Florida.

For the new project, Dillard and Dr. Tabi have repurposed a van they were using to transport an immune-boosting daily vitamin gummy called Jet Setter to deliver testing supplies.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
TheDerek
TheDerek

Editor

That's dope Flo Rida!

