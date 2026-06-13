Florida Holocaust Museum Opposes Ye’s Tampa Shows, Offers Free Admission To Fight Show

Ye’s record-breaking LA shows contrast sharply with coordinated Tampa resistance and collapsing European tour dates as institutions reject his comeback.

Ye is facing a coordinated resistance campaign in Tampa that’s expanding far beyond what he encountered during his record-breaking Los Angeles run just months earlier.

The Florida Holocaust Museum, Tampa Jewish Federation, and Florida National Organization for Women have all released statements opposing his June 26 and 28 performances at Raymond James Stadium, joining Senator Rick Scott’s earlier call for cancellation.

What makes this moment particularly significant is the contrast between his domestic success and the collapse of his European tour, which reveals a pattern of institutional rejection that’s becoming impossible to ignore.

His April shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles generated $33 million across two nights, with the April 3 performance alone breaking records at $18 million.

The sold-out concerts celebrated his album Bully, which debuted at number one with 200,997 first-week sales. Those performances proceeded without incident, suggesting his domestic appeal remains intact among his core audience.

Yet the Tampa situation demonstrates that financial success and cultural acceptance are two entirely different metrics.

Eric Stillman, president of the Florida Holocaust Museum, articulated the core issue: Ye’s January Wall Street Journal apology claiming bipolar disorder and a frontal lobe injury as explanations for his antisemitic statements lacks credibility without corresponding action.

“To say he was sorry and to say it was based on a manic episode and not to take any actions after that, to demonstrate that this was a sincere change of heart, is really what is so hard for the members of the Jewish community in Tampa, and throughout the region and throughout the world to take that as sincere,” Stillman told the St Pete Catalyst.

The museum is offering free admission during Kanye’s Tampa dates as a counter-programming effort.

The Tampa backlash arrives as Ye’s European tour infrastructure collapses entirely.

Italy canceled his Reggio Emilia performance in May over “public order and safety issues” following concerns from the Jewish community.

Prague’s venue owner scrapped his contract, and multiple European dates have been canceled across Poland and other nations.

The UK imposed a travel ban on him in April, leading to the cancellation of the Wireless festival and the exits of major sponsors Diageo and Pepsi.

This international rejection stands in stark contrast to his domestic stadium success, creating a bifurcated reality where he can still sell out American venues while being systematically excluded from European platforms.