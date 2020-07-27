Florida Rapper 9lokknine Charged With Attempted Second-Degree Murder
Maria Myraine
(AllHipHop News) On Friday buzzing rapper 9lokknine was taken into custody in Orlando on possession of a firearm and an attempted second-degree murder charge.
The rap artist, born Jacquavius Dennard Smith, is signed to the legendary Cash Money Records label.
9lokknine was charged for firing a gun into an occupied structure,” and for having a firearm as a convicted felon.
Earlier this year, 9lokknine was taken into custody for a separate concealed firearm charge.
Currently, the 20-year-old is being held at Orange County Jail after his bond was revoked by a judge due to prior charges from a separate case.
This story is still developing and neither Cash Money Records nor Republic Records have released a formal statement in regards to the arrest.