Florida Rapper 9lokknine Charged With Attempted Second-Degree Murder

9lokknine faces new charges after a shooting incident in Orlando.

(AllHipHop News) On Friday buzzing rapper 9lokknine was taken into custody in Orlando on possession of a firearm and an attempted second-degree murder charge.

The rap artist, born Jacquavius Dennard Smith, is signed to the legendary Cash Money Records label.

9lokknine was charged for firing a gun into an occupied structure,” and for having a firearm as a convicted felon.

Earlier this year, 9lokknine was taken into custody for a separate concealed firearm charge.

Currently, the 20-year-old is being held at Orange County Jail after his bond was revoked by a judge due to prior charges from a separate case.

This story is still developing and neither Cash Money Records nor Republic Records have released a formal statement in regards to the arrest.