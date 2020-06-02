Floyd Mayweather Cuts The Check For George Floyd Funeral

Floyd Mayweather decided to pay for George Floyd's funeral, due to a close personal connection.

(AllHipHop News) Boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral services.

The tragic Minnesotan was killed during a police arrest a week ago and now the fighter has pledged to cover the costs of memorial services in Houston, Minneapolis, and Charlotte.

A fourth location is to be named at a later date, according to TMZ Sports.

Mayweather has a link to the deceased - Anzel Jennings, the CEO of his TMT music label, grew up with Floyd.

Police brutality and Black Lives Matter protests hit more than 40 American cities over the weekend in light of Floyd's death at the hands of four white Minneapolis cops, and some turned violent with mayors of Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and Miami issuing extensive curfews to keep people off the streets.

Several curfews are still in effect.