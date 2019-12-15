Floyd Mayweather Daughter Responds To NBA Youngboy Diss Track - "Leave Me Alone"

(AllHipHop News) NBA Youngboy has a lot to celebrate: a new child on the way and his freedom now that he is off probation.

But the Baton Rouge rapper seems to continue to have beef with his ex-baes.

Just days after he announced his baby mama gave him herpes, NBA Youngboy is going in on another ex-girlfriend, Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather.

He named his song “Dirty Iyanna,” in a remix Michael Jackson’s classic hit “Dirty Diana.”

YoungBoy sings and raps: “I see she won’t leave me alone, She sliced the tires on my car," while rhyming that he made the diss song to cope.

Iyanna Mayweather did not take this well, in a post on Instagram.

Sharing to her near one million followers, she wrote: “Now I see why people commit suicide because of the internet, the internet blows me. Y’all always trying to find a way to make some s##t negative. Leave me alone.”

Of course, YoungBoy’s remix ignited a ton of reactions on social media and the internet. View the NSFW video!