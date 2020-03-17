AllHipHop
Floyd Mayweather's Former Trainer Roger Mayweather Dies; Floyd Speaks

AllHipHop Staff

Floyd Mayweather is dealing with more grief, with the death of his famous uncle Roger.

(AllHipHop News) Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is mourning the loss of a key figure in his life, his uncle Roger Mayweather.

According to reports, Roger passed away earlier today (March 17th) at age 58, after a battle with diabetes.

Roger Mayweather and his brother Floyd Mayweather Sr., were instrumental in raising Floyd Mayweather Jr. and turning him into a boxing powerhouse with an undefeated legend with a record of 50-0.

Roger was also an accomplished boxer in his own right during a career in the ring which spanned 20 years.

Roger Mayweather was a two-division world champ with 59 career wins, earning titles in the super featherweight and super lightweight divisions.

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring," Floyd Mayweather, said. "Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us."

So far, there are no words on funeral arrangements, as Floyd and his family are currently grieving.

"We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word traveled about Roger's passing," continued Mayweather. "It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing because he gave so much to the sport which was his first and longtime love."

The past few weeks have been rough for Floyd.

In addition to losing Roger, Josie Harris, the mother of his two children was found dead in her car at her home in Los Angeles.

Investigators have ruled out any foul play.

