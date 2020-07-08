AllHipHop
Foogiano Associate Charged For July 4th Double Murder; Rapper Not Cooperating

AllHipHop Staff

The police are still questioning witnesses and suspects in Greenville, South Carolina where a double shooting erupted during a July 4th concert featuring Gucci Mane's latest artist, Foogiano.

(AllHipHop News) A member of Foogiano's entourage has been arrested for his role in a double-homicide inside of a Greenville, South Carolina nightclub.

Police have arrested a man named Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, who was with the Atlanta rapper the night of the shooting.

Cooper has been charged with two counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. He is also facing one charge of possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

Police said there were two gunmen and three other men are still at large and Foogiano has refused to cooperate with cops and has lawyered up.

Two people were killed and eight others injured at the Lavish Lounge venue in Greenville, where Foogiano, real name Kwame Brown, had performed to mark turning 27 and had been presented with a pricey piece of jewelry.

Reports suggest the violence erupted after someone attempted to steal a chain from the birthday boy, whose entourage apparently clashed with members of the crowd as they threw up different gang signs, according to the local Greenville News.

Video footage shared on social media appears to show someone onstage aim a gun at the audience and fire the weapon numerous times.

The deceased victims were identified as 51-year-old club security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson, and 23-year-old mother-of-two Mykala Bell, while at least two of those also injured remain hospitalized in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking into whether club owners had obtained a special permit to hold the event, where there appeared to be little room for social distancing, as large gatherings are still banned in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives for Gucci have yet to comment on the incident.

