For The Kulture: Cardi B & Offset Throw Lavish Birthday Party For Their First Born

Kulture celebrated her second birthday in style while mom and dad reflect on another year.

(AllHipHop News) To kick-off the weekend, Cardi B and Offset took over Instagram with photos and videos of their daughter’s second birthday party.

Kulture turned two and it was an occasion worth every dollar spent.

For starters, Cardi & Offset had Kulture dripping in designer with her nearly $400 Balenciaga sweatshirt, paired with a pink tutu and fresh Air Force 1's.

“My beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God. Thank you so much @iamcardbi for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest,” shared Offset in a post on Instagram.

The proud mom, in return, posted her own shoutout with a video of Kulture dancing, “Go Kulture, it’s your birthday,” she shouted.

In her Instagram story, Cardi was a bit more emotional, “She don’t know how f##ked up in emotions and tears I am today. My baby deadass turning 2 today,” Cardi gushed.

As if the lavish birthday party wasn’t enough, the proud parents also dropped $100K on an iced out necklace for their daughter. Cardi credits her baby girl’s swagger to the city she’s from, New York - even though she “was born in Georgia” she wrote.