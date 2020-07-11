AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

For The Kulture: Cardi B & Offset Throw Lavish Birthday Party For Their First Born

Maria Myraine

Kulture celebrated her second birthday in style while mom and dad reflect on another year.

(AllHipHop News) To kick-off the weekend, Cardi B and Offset took over Instagram with photos and videos of their daughter’s second birthday party.

Kulture turned two and it was an occasion worth every dollar spent.

For starters, Cardi & Offset had Kulture dripping in designer with her nearly $400 Balenciaga sweatshirt, paired with a pink tutu and fresh Air Force 1's.

“My beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God. Thank you so much @iamcardbi for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest,” shared Offset in a post on Instagram.

The proud mom, in return, posted her own shoutout with a video of Kulture dancing, “Go Kulture, it’s your birthday,” she shouted.

In her Instagram story, Cardi was a bit more emotional, “She don’t know how f##ked up in emotions and tears I am today. My baby deadass turning 2 today,” Cardi gushed.

As if the lavish birthday party wasn’t enough, the proud parents also dropped $100K on an iced out necklace for their daughter. Cardi credits her baby girl’s swagger to the city she’s from, New York - even though she “was born in Georgia” she wrote.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jada Pinkett Admits To Affair With August Alsina

The internet is going wild after Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to an affair with R&B singer August Alsina.

AllHipHop Staff

YG Honors Colin Kaepernick In "Swag" Music Video

Snoop Dogg and Tyga make cameos in the clip.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Police Confirm Social Media Posts Led Killers To Pop Smoke

Police reveal the dubious plot that led to Pop Smoke's death in Los Angeles.

AllHipHop Staff

Will Smith Cusses Out 50 Cent Over Jada Pinkett Affair Joke

Somehow, 50 Cent has managed to steal headlines from Will and Jada Pinkett Smith who are caught up in a three-way scandal involving August Alsina.

AllHipHop Staff

by

mrmario100

Leaked Kanye West Freestyles Set Off Worries About Rapper's Health

Forbes magazine scored an interview with Kanye West, which has people questioning his sanity again.

AllHipHop Staff

by

AnnaMike

Lil Nas X Expands Power With Recording Academy Membership

Lil Nas X has joined the Recording Academy in order to diversify the organization's membership.

AllHipHop Staff

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, And Roc Nation Take On Mississippi Prisons For Inmates

Jay-Z and Roc Nation are far from finished in their battle with the Mississippi Department Of Corrections over the terrible conditions inside of their prisons.

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Promises To Turn America Into Wakanda As President

To hell with Trump's Orwellian view of the US. Kanye is talking WAKANDA if he runs for President!

AllHipHop Staff

Streams For Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, N.W.A & Killer Mike Songs Skyrocket After George Floyd's Death

Sam Cooke's signature song from 1964 also became a favorite as #BlackLivesMatter protesters took to the streets across the globe.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Lil Jon Offers Novel Defense Over Pandemic Loan Criticism

Lil Jon explains why he took a loan from the government in the middle of a pandemic crisis.

AllHipHop Staff