Former 112 Group Member 'Q' Parker Sides with Mase in Diddy Royalty Situation

Fatima Barrie
by
-edited

Former 112 member Quinnes 'Q' Parker stands with Mase on his recent comments about Diddy’s black excellence speech Grammy weekend.

112 was signed to Bad Boy Records in the late 90s. Mase recently took to social media to address Diddy’s comments about respecting black artists at the Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala last month, after winning the icon award.

Mase called out the Bad Boy founder’s alleged poor business practices and signing him and other artists to unfair contracts.

"Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label," Q Parker said.

TMZ spoke to Parker about the situation and he stated, “All artists should really know what you’re signing. At the end of the day, I get where Mase is coming from because I’m in the same situation,” he said. Parker continued, “I want the other half of my publishing back too, however, it’s a contract that we signed when we were teenagers and legally, he (Diddy) did nothing wrong.”

The singer referred to the contracts as being the "industry standard" back in the 90s.

He also stated the importance of backing up bold statements like the ones Diddy made during his Grammy gala speech and suggested that Diddy could make things right those who contributed to his success, by taking the right actions.

Noname
Noname

Lmao Diddy dont give a fucc. He laughing to the bank. Robbed all his artist with no conscience.

