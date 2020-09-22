Former Bad Boy Artist Loon Reunites With Diddy

"After all that we’ve been through the love cannot be denied."

(AllHipHop News) Back in the early 2000s, Amir Junaid Muhadith (born Chauncey Hawkins) hit the Billboard charts as part of Puff Daddy's Bad Boy Entertainment roster. The rapper, better known as Loon, was featured on the Top 5 hits "I Need a Girl" part one and two.

Loon converted to Islam and left the music industry. He then faced serious legal issues in 2011 after being arrested in Brussels. Muhadith was later sentenced to 14 years in a U.S. federal prison on charges of conspiring with intent to distribute heroin.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Loon was granted early release from the penitentiary in July. After serving eight years, a judge shortened his sentence to time served. He was slated to remain behind bars until 2021.

Now that he is free, Loon reunited with Bad Boy Entertainment founder Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy. The 45-year-old Harlem native posted several photos with his ex-boss on Instagram.

Loon's IG caption reads: