Former LA Dodger, Carl Crawford, Deals With “Heavy Heart” After Double Drowning

After a few days, Carl Crawford has finally opened up about the tragic drowning of two people in his Houston home.

(AllHipHop News) Nearly a week ago, ex-Dodger, Carl Crawford, hosted a few guests at his Houston home. Among them were a woman and a young boy who came with her.

According to reports, while Carl was inside, the boy ended up falling into his pool. The woman tried to save him but she, too, drowned.

It was reported that Carl tried to revive both victims before paramedics arrived, but was unsuccessful. Both the woman and the boy were unresponsive by the time paramedics made it to the house. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Taking a few days to process the traumatic event, Crawford has finally spoken.

“My Hearts Heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I’m at a loss for words. I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest,” he shared on Instagram.

The former four-time All-Star LA Dodger, as many of us can imagine, is still trying to cope with the grief of this tragic event that occurred right in his home.