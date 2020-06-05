Fox Host Laura Ingraham Is A Hypocrite: Her Opinions On Lebron James Vs. Drew Brees

Laura Ingraham once again proved she has something wrong up top, after co-signing Drew Brees' stupid statements about the American flag.

(AllHipHop News) In another example of how Black Lives Really Don’t Matter, talk show host Laura Ingraham from Fox News celebrated NFL football player Drew Brees for his commentary on players kneeling during the national anthem, calling the backlash towards him as being “Stalinist.”

She stated that his voice was valuable because he was a “citizen” with a voice.

However, this is a shift in tone. Just a few years ago, she tried to check LeBron James for his remarks on political issues and opinions on race. In 2018, she told the NBA All-Star to “shut up and dribble.” She snapped on her show that James and other Black athletes should “keep the political comments to yourselves.”

LeBron called out Ingraham for her hypocrisy.

Drew Brees came under fire for saying that he will never support anyone not standing for the national anthem.

After being wet-noodled regarding Colin Kaepernick’s choice to kneel and the context of his being blackballed from the NFL —noting that the act of kneeling is a recognized symbol of respect for those who had fallen actually done in the military — he took to social media to apologize for being insensitive.

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused," Drew Brees wrote.

“In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character.”

This is where he said that he stood, laying out a litany of his personal beliefs about who he is:

“I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference.

I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today.

I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community.

I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement.

I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.

I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. "

The apology was posted on his Instagram.