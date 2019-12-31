AllHipHop
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The rap veteran hints at a sit down with N.O.R.E.'s 'Drink Champs' podcast.

(AllHipHop News) An interview with music executive Don Pooh on The Breakfast Club has rubbed Foxy Brown the wrong way. The Brooklyn-raised rapper took issue with a question DJ Envy asked her former manager. 

"Whatever happened with Foxy though? She had a great album and she had another album that came out then it seemed like things just dwindled off," said Envy. Foxy reacted to the radio host on Instagram.

She posted:

Now Now! @djenvy💋Don’t get stupid with the SUBS!💋 PLAY NICE I GAVE YOU LIFE!😜 STAY with the forever SLICK SHOTS, knowing damn well, I’ve PURPOSELY BEEN LOW, LEFT THE GAME INJURED AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND BIRTHED A GORGEOUS BABY GIRL! 🦾🦾🦾 AND LEFT WIT A MONSTER MF JOINT KILLIN’ RADIO “COMEFLYWITME” homeboy! 4 MULTI PLATINUM ALBUMS HOMIE!🔥
2020 THA POP OFF!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🖤 @donpoohmusic #LIL’CLUE😆#DRINKCHAMPSSOONCOME🔥

Foxy Brown has released three studio albums, including her well-received debut LP Ill Na Na in 1996 and the chart-topping Chyna Doll in 1999. She was also part of the supergroup The Firm which dropped the a project titled The Firm: The Album in 1997.

