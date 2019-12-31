Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career

(AllHipHop News) An interview with music executive Don Pooh on The Breakfast Club has rubbed Foxy Brown the wrong way. The Brooklyn-raised rapper took issue with a question DJ Envy asked her former manager.

"Whatever happened with Foxy though? She had a great album and she had another album that came out then it seemed like things just dwindled off," said Envy. Foxy reacted to the radio host on Instagram.

She posted:

Now Now! @djenvy💋Don’t get stupid with the SUBS!💋 PLAY NICE I GAVE YOU LIFE!😜 STAY with the forever SLICK SHOTS, knowing damn well, I’ve PURPOSELY BEEN LOW, LEFT THE GAME INJURED AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND BIRTHED A GORGEOUS BABY GIRL! 🦾🦾🦾 AND LEFT WIT A MONSTER MF JOINT KILLIN’ RADIO “COMEFLYWITME” homeboy! 4 MULTI PLATINUM ALBUMS HOMIE!🔥

2020 THA POP OFF!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🖤 @donpoohmusic #LIL’CLUE😆#DRINKCHAMPSSOONCOME🔥

Foxy Brown has released three studio albums, including her well-received debut LP Ill Na Na in 1996 and the chart-topping Chyna Doll in 1999. She was also part of the supergroup The Firm which dropped the a project titled The Firm: The Album in 1997.