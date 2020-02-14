AllHipHop
Fran Drescher Talks Cardi B Being A Reinvention Of 'The Nanny' In A Possible Reboot

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

"I have always felt that she would be a great 21st century Fran Fein."

(AllHipHop News) Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar is currently recording her highly-anticipated sophomore album. But will the Bronx-bred entertainer take on a television role in the near future?

Fran Drescher has been vocal for years about wanting Cardi to star in a reboot of her 1990s CBS sitcom The Nanny. There were reports that the Invasion of Privacy rapper could play the daughter of Drescher's character Fran Fine in a new version of the series.

During an interview on The Tamron Hall Show, Drescher was asked about The Nanny which is being adapted into a Broadway production. Cardi's name was brought up when the discussion turned to a possible modernized take on the TV program.

“This would be a reinvention of The Nanny. Because she's going to be who she is," said Drescher about Cardi B. "The Nanny on Broadway is going to be a musical version, a bigger version, of what we got used to on TV. So she will be a Jewish girl from Flushing and he will be a British, wealthy Broadway producer."

Drescher continued, "But should we ever want to take The Nanny into the 21st century on TV, I have always felt that [Cardi B] would be a great 21st century Fran Fein, get like a sexy Obama type to be Mr. Sheffeild, and I could still play her mother."

Cardi B became a national celebrity after spending two seasons on Love & Hip Hop: New York. She also served as a judge for Netflix's Hip Hop competition show Rhythm + Flow in 2019. Last year, Almánzar had a small part in the film Hustlers, and the 27-year-old Atlantic recording artist is part of the cast for the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 movie.

