Frank Ocean Has Top Secret Project With Acclaimed Filmmaker

AllHipHop Staff

Luca Guadagnino claims he's been working on a top-secret project with none other than Frank Ocean, but will it ever come out?

(AllHipHop News) "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino has been working on a "secret project" with Frank Ocean.

The filmmaker made the admission in an as-yet-unpublished interview with the New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan, who tweeted about the new information.

Explaining that he’d “recently worked with Frank Ocean on a secret project,” the Oscar nominee shared: “We were collaborating on a music video that never happened.

“I use the Times to launch an appeal to Frank: Frank, let’s do that video. Come on," he said.

Earlier this year, Frank released the double A-side single "Dear April" and "Cayendo," with the songs believed to be from a forthcoming project - his first since 2016's Blonde.

They follow 2019 stand-alone tracks "DHL" and "In My Room."

