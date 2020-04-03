Frank Ocean Returns With New Acoustic Songs "Cayendo" & "Dear April"

The Blonded star is back.

(AllHipHop News) This morning, Frank Ocean became the #1 trending topic on Twitter. That's because the singer-songwriter let loose two new songs.

The acoustic versions of "Cayendo" and "Dear April" are now available on DSPs. Ocean originally premiered the records at his PrEP+ club in New York City last year.

2016's Blonde was Ocean's most recent studio LP. He also the Endless visual album one day before Blonde. The 32-year-old's Channel Orange won a Grammy in 2013.