AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Frank Ocean's Brother Reportedly Dead After Fiery Car Crash

Mike Winslow

Fans are paying their respects to Frank Ocean's brother Ryan, who was killed in a car crash over the weekend with a passenger.

(AllHipHop News) Frank Ocean suffered an awful tragedy over the weekend after his brother was killed.

According to reports, Frank's brother Ryan Breaux and a passenger died after a car crash in Thousand Oaks, California.

Local TV station KABC 7 reported on the fiery wreck, which took place early this morning (August 2nd) around 1 a.m.

For unknown reasons, Ryan's car left the roadway and drifted into the center median where the automobile crashed into a tree.

Ryan's car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames when sheriff deputies arrived.

Frank Ocean's brother and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

6ix9ine Rolls Through Brooklyn With Huge Entourage After House Arrest Ends

Tekashi 6ix9ine is finally off of house arrest after receiving a reduced sentence for cooperating against his former gang associates.

Maria Myraine

by

CHARTER

Young Dolph Is Giving Away His Lamborghini To Promote New Album "Rich Slave"

Young Dolph is giving away the custom Lamborghini on the cover of his new album "Rich Slave."

Maria Myraine

J. Cole May Be Shooting His Shot With The NBA

Master P revealed the rapper is seriously considering trying out for the NBA.

Maria Myraine

Juicy J Explains Why He's Releasing His New Album Independently

Juicy J is already a rap legend and he will add to his legacy with his brand new album "The Hustle Continues."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Sin_bk

Slim Thug Launches New PPE Company To Fight The Coronavirus

Rap star Slim Thug is doing his part to help the city of Houston get through another wave of the deadly coronavirus.

Mike Winslow

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

gachalife2

Young Hackers Busted For Using Kanye & Obama's Twitter In Bitcoin Scam

Three young hackers have been identified and charged in a Bitcoin scheme.

Maria Myraine