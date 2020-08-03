Frank Ocean's Brother Reportedly Dead After Fiery Car Crash

Fans are paying their respects to Frank Ocean's brother Ryan, who was killed in a car crash over the weekend with a passenger.

(AllHipHop News) Frank Ocean suffered an awful tragedy over the weekend after his brother was killed.

According to reports, Frank's brother Ryan Breaux and a passenger died after a car crash in Thousand Oaks, California.

Local TV station KABC 7 reported on the fiery wreck, which took place early this morning (August 2nd) around 1 a.m.

For unknown reasons, Ryan's car left the roadway and drifted into the center median where the automobile crashed into a tree.

Ryan's car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames when sheriff deputies arrived.

Frank Ocean's brother and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.