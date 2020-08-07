AllHipHop
Frank Ocean's Mom Mourns Death Of Her Son Ryan Breaux

AllHipHop Staff

Frank Ocean's Mom Katonya posts a tribute to her son Ryan, who was killed in a car crash last weekend.

(AllHipHop News) The mother of R&B star FRANK OCEAN has shared a photo tribute to her 18-year-old son RYAN BREAUX after he was killed in a weekend car crash.

Katonya Breaux took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a sweet picture of a smiling Ryan embracing her from behind.

She did not add a caption to the image, but it was clear she was in deep mourning, as followers flooded the comments section with messages of condolence.

Ryan Breaux and his friend, Ezekiel "Zeek" Bishop, both died from blunt force head injuries after crashing into a tree in Thousand Oaks, California in the early hours of Sunday.

The vehicle, which Bishop had been driving, was found engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived and pronounced the pair dead at the scene.

Frank Ocean, real name Christopher Breaux, has yet to comment on his little brother's death, although tributes have been paid online from Ryan's friends, including model Kaia Gerber, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee, and Pierce Brosnan's son Paris. 

