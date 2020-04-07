AllHipHop
Fred The Godson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

1.3 million cases have been confirmed around the world.

(AllHipHop News) As of press time, over 360,000 people in the United States have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus. Several celebrities are among those individuals that have tested positive.

New York rapper Fred The Godson revealed he is currently fighting disease. On April 6, he tweeted, "I’m in here with this COVID-19 sh*t! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat."

The Twitter message included a photo of Fred The Godson with a breathing apparatus over his face. The 2011 XXL Freshmen Class member has not provided an update since posting the tweet.

