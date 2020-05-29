Freddie Gibbs And The Alchemist Return With New Collab "Alfredo"

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist reteam for a new project called "Alfredo."

(AllHipHop News) Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist dropped a bomb on the people today.

The two, both at the top of their respective art forms, have surprised fans with a joint project entitled, Alfredo. Available, Friday, May 29th, the ten-track album will include features by Tyler, The Creator,

Rick Ross, Benny, The Butcher, and Conway The Machine.

The tracklisting is impressive:

1. 1985

2. God Is Perfect

3. Scottie Beam ft. Rick Ross

4. Look At Me

5. Frank Lucas ft. Benny The Butcher

6. Something To Rap ft. Tyler, The Creator

7. Baby $hit

8. Babies & Fools ft. Conway The Machine

9. Skinny Suge

10. All Glass

This is kinda a thing for Gibbs, as he has been making magic with various producers for a minute.

Last year, he and producer Madlib, put out Bandana, which received critical acclaim and was arguably one of the top Hip-Hop albums of the year. The Madlib collab spawned the Bandana Instrumentals album and an epic NPR Tiny Desk performance.

But if you think only Gibbs was cooking last year, you are clearly not up on how relevant the Mobb Deep affiliate, Alchemist is.

In 2019, he released his own compilation album Yacht Rock 2, the fifth installment of his Rapper's Best Friend instrumental series, collaborations with Action Bronson called "Lamb Over Rice" Boldy James called "The Price of Tea in China" and an EP with Conway The Machine called

"LULU."

While fans have to wait for tomorrow to get hear Alfredo, they can check the lead single, “1985” now. The video is directed by Nick Walker with creative direction coming from Ben "Lambo" Lambert.

Alfredo is the second time the dynamic duo linked. In 2018, they connected with Curren$y and dropped the magical tape called Fetti, which basically reminded people that dopeness does not have an expiration date.

Gibbs and Al are also launching the Alfredo store today with bundles including exclusive merch, a comic book, CD, and vinyl. Check out their shop, Alfredo Restaurant. An exclusive listening party on Instagram live is going down at midnight (EST).