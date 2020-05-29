AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Freddie Gibbs And The Alchemist Return With New Collab "Alfredo"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist reteam for a new project called "Alfredo."

(AllHipHop News) Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist dropped a bomb on the people today.

The two, both at the top of their respective art forms, have surprised fans with a joint project entitled, Alfredo. Available, Friday, May 29th, the ten-track album will include features by Tyler, The Creator,

Rick Ross, Benny, The Butcher, and Conway The Machine.

The tracklisting is impressive:

1. 1985

2. God Is Perfect

3. Scottie Beam ft. Rick Ross

4. Look At Me

5. Frank Lucas ft. Benny The Butcher

6. Something To Rap ft. Tyler, The Creator

7. Baby $hit

8. Babies & Fools ft. Conway The Machine

9. Skinny Suge

10. All Glass

This is kinda a thing for Gibbs, as he has been making magic with various producers for a minute.

Last year, he and producer Madlib, put out Bandana, which received critical acclaim and was arguably one of the top Hip-Hop albums of the year. The Madlib collab spawned the Bandana Instrumentals album and an epic NPR Tiny Desk performance.

But if you think only Gibbs was cooking last year, you are clearly not up on how relevant the Mobb Deep affiliate, Alchemist is.

In 2019, he released his own compilation album Yacht Rock 2, the fifth installment of his Rapper's Best Friend instrumental series, collaborations with Action Bronson called "Lamb Over Rice" Boldy James called "The Price of Tea in China" and an EP with Conway The Machine called

"LULU."

unnamed (1)

While fans have to wait for tomorrow to get hear Alfredo, they can check the lead single, “1985” now. The video is directed by Nick Walker with creative direction coming from Ben "Lambo" Lambert.

Alfredo is the second time the dynamic duo linked. In 2018, they connected with Curren$y and dropped the magical tape called Fetti, which basically reminded people that dopeness does not have an expiration date.

Gibbs and Al are also launching the Alfredo store today with bundles including exclusive merch, a comic book, CD, and vinyl. Check out their shop, Alfredo Restaurant. An exclusive listening party on Instagram live is going down at midnight (EST).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ari Lennox Tells Maury Povich “F*ck You” Over A Tweet About A Black Man's Nose

The 'Shea Butter Baby' creator was not feeling a quip posted by the long-running talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Lil Tjay & YK Osiris Face Off In A Boxing Match

Will Polo G be the next celebrity to take part in a friendly fight?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Khalil 611

Chance The Rapper Calls Out Police, Mayor Responds

Chance the Rapper has a problem with the way policing is being handled in Chicago during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Michaelvirus

Flo Rida Launches Mobile COVID-19 Testing Center

Flo Rida's new COVID-19 mobile healthcare enterprise can test up to 1500 people each day.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheDerek

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pushes Video Back In Dog Kissing Announcement

Fans of Tekashi 6ix9ine will be disappointed to learn the rapper has pushed back his new video until next month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

RonSoCold Puts On For The Underdogs

Hailing from North Carolina, RonSoCold is a melodic giant rapping about real-life experiences from the mud to the come up. He’s also a part of the Lyrical Lemonade family.

Shirley Ju

Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Elvis Presley On All-Time List Of Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs

The Freebandz frontman is in fourth place.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Truth 99

Rick Ross Claims Ex Keeping Kids From Him During Paternity War

Rick Ross wants his ex to take a DNA test to confirm his two sons are his, but in the meantime, he claims he is being denied access to the kids.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rich The Kid Owes Six Figures For Destroying Mansion

Rich The Kid better live up to his name because he's going to have to pay up $250,000 for completely ruining a mansion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson