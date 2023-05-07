Freddie Gibbs is using his signature brand of humor to laugh his way out of his latest controversy. Hours after he started trending on Twitter for allegedly sending a graphic photo to his ex-girlfriend, a p### actress who goes by Destini Creams, he rolled out the jokes. On Saturday (May 6), Gibbs—who’s been nicknamed “Spreadie Gibbs” by the internet—shared several memes to his un-verified Instagram account. He wrote in one of them, “Gotta respect a hoe that eat ass. U got it out the mud b####.”
That was only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. In another post to his Instagram Stories, Gibbs shared a clip of an inmate seemingly referring to some X-Rated material. He wrote at the bottom, “I prefer jelly b####” followed by a laughing emoji.
Gibbs then shared a screenshot of text he received that read: “Don’t pay her no attention. She just got you more attention. I still play Piñata everyday. Deeper is my fav song by you. Anyways, I eat ass and I’m trying to spread them cheeks and go deeper.” Gibbs wrote underneath again, “I prefer jelly, b####.”
Freddie Gibbs’ ex got the ball rolling last week, posting dozens of tweets about their relationship. The woman claimed they were planning on having a child but once she got pregnant, he stopped talking to her. At one point, she said: “Blocking me on twitter while i have a picture of you spreading your a###### in my phone is insane … imma spare them that one though.”
Gibbs’ ex has continued sharing p### to her Twitter page while continuing to defend her lifestyle choices as a pregnant woman.