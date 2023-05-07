Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Freddie Gibbs is using his signature brand of humor to laugh his way out of his latest controversy. Hours after he started trending on Twitter for allegedly sending a graphic photo to his ex-girlfriend, a p### actress who goes by Destini Creams, he rolled out the jokes. On Saturday (May 6), Gibbs—who’s been nicknamed “Spreadie Gibbs” by the internet—shared several memes to his un-verified Instagram account. He wrote in one of them, “Gotta respect a hoe that eat ass. U got it out the mud b####.”

That was only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. In another post to his Instagram Stories, Gibbs shared a clip of an inmate seemingly referring to some X-Rated material. He wrote at the bottom, “I prefer jelly b####” followed by a laughing emoji.

Gibbs then shared a screenshot of text he received that read: “Don’t pay her no attention. She just got you more attention. I still play Piñata everyday. Deeper is my fav song by you. Anyways, I eat ass and I’m trying to spread them cheeks and go deeper.” Gibbs wrote underneath again, “I prefer jelly, b####.”

Freddie Gibbs’ ex got the ball rolling last week, posting dozens of tweets about their relationship. The woman claimed they were planning on having a child but once she got pregnant, he stopped talking to her. At one point, she said: “Blocking me on twitter while i have a picture of you spreading your a###### in my phone is insane … imma spare them that one though.”

Gibbs’ ex has continued sharing p### to her Twitter page while continuing to defend her lifestyle choices as a pregnant woman.