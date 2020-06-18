Freddie Gibbs Lands Label Deal With Warner

Freddie Gibbs just announced a brand new distribution deal with Warner Records.

(AllHipHop News) Warner Records is giving Freddie Gibbs a label.

That’s the headline, but the undercurrent and charge behind that is this: the label that put out Big Daddy Kane, Wale, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Gucci Mane, Burna Boy, Flo Rida, Kevin Gates and more, has finally validated one of the most

underrated-but-extraordinarily gifted emcees of a generation.

Gibbs been dope.

The Midwest emcee has stood in the legacy of Common and Eminem and so many other dope wordsmiths from the region of the country.

Back in the mid-to-late 2000s, the sheer breadth of The Miseducation of Freddie Gibbs and Midwestgangstaboxframecadillacmuzik proved that he is special.

And while those projects gave us a glimpse into the artist he would become — no one knew that by 2020 he would be the master of the craft that he is.

So this label deal is well deserved, not because he gets to slap a name on the packaging and call a few shots … manage a few budgets …

But because he gets to put the stamp on the culture in a way that only true bosses get to with the pomp and circumstance in the manifestation of staff and money to be in the conversation with those like Jay-Z, Lil’ Wayne, Nas, Fat Joe, etc.

Just a few weeks ago, Gibbs and The Alchemist released their second collab called Alfredo. Already 20 million-plus streams, this project is on its way to being a classic and evidence that he is a hitmaker.

More reason to support Warner blessing him as they did.

And just to inaugurate this new label deal, Gibbs (not some new chap he trying to put on) will be the first release under the label.

Freddie is happy with the deal and the Warner team.

“I’m really looking forward to partnering with Warner and working with Aaron. He’s a young progressive label head I can openly share ideas with.”

The “Bandana” emcee says “It was love and respect from the first meeting and always felt right. We’re working together to take everything to another level for my day one fans as well as the people just now discovering me.”