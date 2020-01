(AllHipHop News) Many Hip Hop followers viewed  Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's Bandana as one of the best rap albums of 2019. The pair is now ready to offer a new instrumental version of the LP.

"Bandana Beats. January 31. 🦓🦓," posted Gibbs on his Instagram page. Fans can order the upcoming project for $22 at rappcats.com.

Prior to Bandana, rapper Freddie Gibbs and producer Madlib linked up for 2014's Piñata. That critically-acclaimed album was preceded by the  Thuggin', Shame, and Deeper EPs.