Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Release 'The Diamond Mine Sessions (Amazon Original)' Live Project

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The esteemed emcee was inspired by 2001's 'Jay-Z: Unplugged' album.

(AllHipHop News) Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs and California producer Madlib collaborated on the critically-acclaimed projects Piñata and Bandana. The duo recently teamed up again for The Diamond Mine Sessions.

Gibbs and Madlib re-recorded songs from Bandana for the new three-track release. Leon Michels’ El Michels Affair band of New York City provided the live instrumentation for the collection.

Recorded at the Diamond Mine Studios in Queens, The Diamond Mine Sessions is available exclusively on Amazon Music. The set hosts reimagined versions of the songs  "Freestyle Sh*t," “Gat Damn,” and "Palmolive."

image001

“This one-of-a kind partnership between Freddie Gibbs and Madlib is already a legendary one,” stated Stephen Brower of Artist Relations at Amazon Music. “To be able to add the distinctive sound that Leon and El Michels Affair bring to the mix and to capture it all in a bona fide magic factory — The Diamond Mine — is really special and something we’re honored to be a part of.”

A behind-the-scenes mini-documentary presenting the making and recording of the album was published to YouTube this week. Three additional performance clips from the Diamond Mine Sessions are scheduled for release on May 14.

“Madlib is the greatest of all time at picking samples, so it was no doubt in my mind that he was going to pick the best band for us to do this with,” said  Gibbs in the video. “And this is definitely a different thing. A special type of thing.”

Amazon Music users can find The Diamond Mine Sessions on the streamer's Elite Rap playlist. Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's original Bandana studio album is out now on all platforms via Keep Cool/RCA Records/Madlib Invazion/ESGN.

Photo Credit: Greyland

