#FreeJuelzSantana Campaign Started Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Juelz Santana might be in danger of getting the coronavirus So his family started a petition to bring him home.

(AllHipHop News) There are a lot of entertainers trying to get out of jail amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and depending on whom you ask, the consensus is that they could/could’ve stayed right where the judge left them.

But then there are others… like Dipset Lieutenant, Juelz Santana…

For this emcee, there seems to be an overwhelmingly wave of support wanting him to be released.

And instead of only going through the traditional means of submitting the request through the courts, his friends, and family have set up through change.org petition to see if public support can help persuade authorities to let him out.

The father of two, the husband and beloved Harlemite was locked up after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and controlled dangerous substance after getting caught with a gun going through a TSA checkpoint at Newark Liberty Airport in March of 2018.

For these crimes, Juelz Santana has been serving his two-year prison sentence, which started at the beginning of March 2019.

Having served a year of his term, his Dipset brother Jim Jones has taken to IG to make fans aware of the #FreeJuelzSantana campaign and how they can bring him home… if for no other reason than he could possibly be in danger of contracting the virus while incarcerated.

El Capo posted the link and captioned on IG, “Let a real one out early we can use everybody’s help to bring #KingJuelz back home to his wife and kids his family the James family”

The petition is simple. It says:

“#FreeJuelzSantana AKA Laron James needs to be freed during this pandemic to be with his family. He is currently on lockdown for 2 weeks because of the COVID 19 virus outbreak. He has served 13 months at FCI Petersburg and should be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement. BOP & Honorable Judge Chesler can make this happen for Laron. He is a good husband, father, son, brother, friend and has a positive media influence as a legendary rap artist. We need you to sign this petition to get Laron James aka Juelz Santana home.”

Fans are encouraged to click here and sign the petition that will be made available to the proper authorities after their goal is met.

While Jim’s motives are pure for his brother, the caption is drenched with the sting that while his brother is still behind bars, federal informant Tekashi 6ix9ine and cheese connoisseur is home on house arrest.

During his trial, Tekashi 6ix9ine spoke on Jim Jones by identifying his voice on a recording after the Dipset boss called for the rainbow-haired rapper to be super violated. 

