French Montana Challenges Jim Jones To Hits Battle On Instagram Live

Who do you think would take home the win in that head-to-head musical bout?

(AllHipHop News) French Montana already pulled off a W in his Instagram Live faceoff against Tory Lanez. He is now setting his target on a fellow New York City-bred rapper.

The Coke Boys chief wants to go head-to-head with Dipset capo Jim Jones. French posted a fictitious battle flyer on IG with the caption, "@ceoslow TELL YOUR MAN IM LOOKING FOR HIM 👀."

Jones once feuded with Montana and currently incarcerated Harlem emcee Max B apparently over Biggavelli's departure from Jim's ByrdGang label. The three East Coasters eventually settled their differences.

"Me and Jim spoke. We killed all that beef," said French Montana in 2019. "It became stupid. Max is doing 75 years. He's on with his life. I'm on with my life. What we still beefing about?"

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's history-making Verzuz series has featured one-on-one matchups such as Hit-Boy versus Boi-1da, Scott Storch versus Mannie Fresh, and T-Pain versus Lil Jon. The recent RZA versus DJ Premier battle pulled in nearly 850,000 total viewers.