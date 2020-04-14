AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

French Montana Challenges Jim Jones To Hits Battle On Instagram Live

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Who do you think would take home the win in that head-to-head musical bout?

(AllHipHop News) French Montana already pulled off a W in his Instagram Live faceoff against Tory Lanez. He is now setting his target on a fellow New York City-bred rapper.

The Coke Boys chief wants to go head-to-head with Dipset capo Jim Jones. French posted a fictitious battle flyer on IG with the caption, "@ceoslow TELL YOUR MAN IM LOOKING FOR HIM 👀."

Jones once feuded with Montana and currently incarcerated Harlem emcee Max B apparently over Biggavelli's departure from Jim's ByrdGang label. The three East Coasters eventually settled their differences.

"Me and Jim spoke. We killed all that beef," said French Montana in 2019. "It became stupid. Max is doing 75 years. He's on with his life. I'm on with my life. What we still beefing about?"

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's history-making Verzuz series has featured one-on-one matchups such as Hit-Boy versus Boi-1da, Scott Storch versus Mannie Fresh, and T-Pain versus Lil Jon. The recent RZA versus DJ Premier battle pulled in nearly 850,000 total viewers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

6ix9ine Jokes About Being A Snitch During Tory Lanez's 'Quarantine Radio'

Tory once expressed not wanting to get "caught up" with Tekashi being a cooperating witness for the government.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

illseed

Drake Becomes First Male Artist To Debut Three Songs At No. 1 With "Toosie Slide"

The TikTok-ready dance track extends several of Drizzy's all-time records.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

geomp3

Rare Breed Ent. Combines TikTok And IG Challenges To Give Fans Their Battle Rap Fix

Top battle rappers sign up to battle online, using technology to customize their bars for their opponents.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

TheDerek

Wiz Khalifa, Cam'ron & More To Take Part In “Higher Together: Sessions From Home" 4/20 Event

Weedmaps is raising funds for the Last Prisoner Project's effort to protect incarcerated communities from the coronavirus.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kid Cudi Returns With New Single "Leader Of The Delinquents"

Listen to Cudder's latest musical offering.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule's Instagram Battle Challenge

It looks like Ja is already declaring himself the champ.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Atlanta's Top Radio Jock, Ryan Cameron Recovering After Heart Attack

Jermaine Dupri, LL Cool J, Rickey Smiley, and more send their warm wishes to their friend Ryan Cameron.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Diddy's Celebrity Dance-a-thon Raises Almost $4 Million

Diddy and his celebrity friends hosted a dance-a-thon, which raised millions of dollars for healthcare workers over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff