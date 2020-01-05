AllHipHop
French Montana Claims 50 Cent Had Freaky Sex & Tries To Ruin "Power" Ending

AllHipHop Staff
by

French Montana produced a video of an Instagram model claiming to have eaten Fif's booty.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent and French Montana feud shows no signs of slowing down.

Last week, the two started exchanging blows on social media over their million-dollar Bugattis.

50 blew up social media after posting footage of his black and blue 2020 Bugatti. A few days later, French posted a video of himself purchasing his new toy, which is also black and blue.

50 Cent insinuated French Montana's Bugatti is an old 2008 model, and French struck back labeling the rapper a dinosaur and comparing Fif to infamous snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Since then, the two rap stars have been going back and forth insulting each other on social media.

The "Candy Shop" rapper claimed that he had papers to prove French Montana took a 60-month loan for the Bugatti.

To this, French posted to Instagram the cost of his new ride and did not forget to tarnish 50 Cent's name by posting a picture of him seemingly kissing Eminem.

Apparently, the feud is far from over as the Bronx rapper posted a video of Instagram model Celina Powell claiming to have eaten 50 Cent's booty as he was writing the "Power" script.

"Bhahahahha MONTANA FOR THE FINISHHHHHH 😂😂😂 🦖 HERE’s THE GIRL THAT ATE YOUR BOOTY HOLE..... FOR 5 HOURS WHEN YOU WROTE THE POWER SCRIPT 😂😂 SINCE U WANNA USE ME TO PROMOTE YOUR SHOW !! FULL STORY OUT TOMORROW !! 59 you FINISHED ALL FACTS," French wrote.

French Montana continued his attacks on 50 over the weekend as well.

50 is preparing for the highly-anticipated final episode of "Power," which is going to air tonight (January 5th).

French Montana took the bold action of spoiling the ending for "Power" fans who were paying attention.

"All you power fans 59 don’t show u who killed ghost tomorrow..... he still Tryana drag his last piece of power 😂 but here’s the highlight of tomorrow’s episode let me save you a hour of your life 😂🐀"

It seems like this is not the end of the social media war as the two rappers continue their beef.

