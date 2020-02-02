French Montana Denies 50 Cent Punched Him In The Face Ahead Of Super Bowl LIV

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent allegedly punched French Montana last night in Miami at club E11LEVEN.

The pair have had an on-going beef that’s been occurring since last year.

Neither rapper can be seen in the video footage of the alleged incident, thanks to a crowd of burly security guards trying to deescalate the situation.

Both 50 and French are in Miami for Super Bowl Sunday.

French Montana took to Instagram to refute the rumors by hopping on camera and denying ever being punched.

In the post, French stated, “MAN I WISH I WOULD HAVE SEEN YOUR STUPID ASS LAST NIGHT, WENT TO YOUR CLUB WHERE YOU WAS HOSTING, YOU LEFT BEFORE I GOT THERE TELL PEOPLE THE TRUTH DINOSAUR!!”

French Montana also claimed that 50 Cent, who was reportedly hosting at the club, walked out when he arrived, in addition to remaining in the car and calling the cops on him.

50 has yet to respond to the alleged punch.

50 recently shared on Instagram, “I feel like I have to achieve what I want in life now after this. I have to focus, I’m not arguing with anyone anymore I'll deal with it another way if there’s a problem.”

The caption came after the untimely death of Kobe Bryant.