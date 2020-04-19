AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

French Montana Predicts Some Rappers Will Have “Garage Auctions”

Fatima Barrie

French Montana thinks a lot of rappers have a saving problem and the pandemic is testing their pockets.

(AllHipHop News) French Montana recently spoke on about COVID-19 and how it’s affecting a lot of rappers' finances.

Video chatting from his home, a quarantined French told TMZ that the pandemic has taught him to practice gratitude for the things he has.

He also shared that everyone is being put to the test, specifically rappers.

“Everybody's getting put to test about one thing and one thing only, was you saving money when you was rapping?” he stated, calling out rappers. “Did you build the capital? Did you build a retirement plan? Since I been working, I always would spend and I would save. I always dreamed about a beautiful exit one day. I always save money for a rainy day...”

He went on saying that there will be a lot of “garage auctions” because many rappers are living check to check and don’t practice smart saving habits.

French also discussed his love for directing and that he’s currently working on a documentary about his life.

French Montana also made headlines earlier this week, after the unexpected happened on Instagram live.

The rapper squashed his 15-year beef with Jim Jones. The quarantine brought the two together to sort out their differences on live for fans to see.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: YNW Melly's Alleged Co-Conspirator In Double Murder Asks To Be Released To A "Fan"

YNW Bortlen wants a judge to release him from prison on a double murder charge, and into the custody of a self-proclaimed "fan."

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

Ogdmv

Young Chop Has Been Arrested, But Why?

Young Chop was arrested but what did he did he do?

illseed

by

Sin_bk

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Files Emergency Motion Begging For Freedom After Denial

R. Kelly just appealed a judge's ruling last week, which ordered the singer to remain locked up inside of a jail in Chicago as he awaits RICO charges for running a vast sex enterprise.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Dlove4

Celebs Hop Into #AllHipHopHuntinSeason Challenge To Show They Want The Smoke

We knew that once we partnered with Jadakiss for the #AllHipHopHuntinSeason competition, people were going to go crazy... but did we know so many big names were gonna tap in? Check out notables that have been inspired to jump on the track and spit a quick 16.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

realest357

Snoop Dogg Graduates From Gin & Juice And Debuts His Own Merlot

Snoop's new venture will get you tipsy with glee, as he taps into a different space for his brand.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Pleasure P Blasts The Media Over Checkers Arrest Coverage

Pleasure P believes that the media is quick to jump on an arrest story, but wait until you hear his side of the story after he was arrested a Checkers drive-thru.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Says He's Voting For Trump In 2020

This is the first time Kanye West is voting, but he's voting for Trump.

illseed

by

Deveondi

Drake Breaks TikTok Record with “Toosie Slide”

Drake sets another record with his latest record "Toosie Slide."

Fatima Barrie

T.I., Royce Da 5’9", Just Blaze, Chill Moody, Solo Lucci And Others Join #HipHopStaysHome Challenge

Many artists continue to join the #HipHopStaysHome movement to stop the spread of COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

by

waseemmalik