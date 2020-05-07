French Montana Questions Why Swae Lee's "Guatemala" Was Not As Successful As "Unforgettable"

He claims it's all love with his former collaborator, but French wants answers about the so-called sequel to their hit.

(AllHipHop News) When French Montana and Swae Lee linked up for "Unforgettable," they ended up creating an 8x-Platinum global smash. However, French and Swae seem to be on different pages about how the song came together.

During an April interview with Everyday Struggle, French Montana insisted he structured "Unforgettable" which led to Swae Lee calling "cap" on that claim. The Rae Sremmurd member later tweeted, "I have the OG version."

Billboard caught up with French, and the conversation included him speaking about the dispute with Swae Lee. The New York native stated that he loves Swae and has no problem with the Ear Drummers representative, but he also had questions about the recent issues over their collaboration.

"I love Swae Lee. I have no problem with him. He never did nothing to me, actually. All I was saying, my brother, was if you had the original version, and I put my verse on it in certain places, that means I structured the song, right? What am I saying wrong?" asked French.

The Coke Boys leader then turned his attention to Swae Lee's 2018 single "Guatemala" with his brother Slim Jxmmi. French Montana pointed out the SR3MM track was not as successful as "Unforgettable."

"If I didn't structure the song, what happened when they put out 'Unforgettable Part 2' - 'Guatemala'? How come that didn't sell 9 million? You said it was the sequel to 'Unforgettable.' You did, right?" stated French.

He continued, "Look how they try to do me. I do 'Unforgettable,' they take me out. He replaced me with somebody else, comes out with a part two. I never took it no way. So guess what, if I never did nothing to the first one my brother, and you came out with part two, God bless you, do your thing. All I did was I structured the first one, and what I meant by structured the first one is where I put my verse."

Rae Sremmurd's "Guatemala" did not reach the commerical landmarks of 2017's "Unforgettable" by French Montana, but Swae and Jxmmi did earn a Platinum plaque from the RIAA for the record. The song's music video has amassed more than 68 million plays on YouTube in comparison to the 1 billion views for "Unforgettable."