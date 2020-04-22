French Montana Responds To Getting Dragged For Saying He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

Who do you think would win in a hits-versus-hits battle on IG?

(AllHipHop News) While discussing possible Instagram Live opponents following his win over Tory Lanez, French Montana told Complex, "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you were to put us on the festival stage I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

Music fans began blasting the Bronx rapper for claiming he had more hits than K. Dot. French Montana became a top trending topic on Twitter overnight. The "That's A Fact" rhymer then tried to further explain what he meant in his comments about the TDE emcee.

Montana tweeted:

IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE... I love kendrick! that’s not just for kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question what u want me to say lol ? It should be your attitude too. If u think any less of yourself don’t blame it on the next person who don’t ! set it up... He is a different artist I was just sayin I’ll win that part he is gonna win everything else but give me mines lol... I was talking about hits we can go neck to neck not taking nothing away from him just standing for myself is that still cool ? lol

There are different ways to measure whether a song is a "hit" record. A track can be big on radio, on streaming platforms, on YouTube, on iTunes, or at clubs. Smashes tend to dominate each of those sites which leads to sustained success on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

For the record, Kendrick Lamar has two #1 songs, eight Top 10 songs, and forty-eight Top 100 songs. French Montana's catalog includes zero #1 songs, two Top 10 songs, and seventeen Top 100 songs. However, both performers have Hip Hop cult classics that did not make it onto the chart.