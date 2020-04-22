AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

French Montana Responds To Getting Dragged For Saying He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Who do you think would win in a hits-versus-hits battle on IG?

(AllHipHop News) While discussing possible Instagram Live opponents following his win over Tory Lanez, French Montana told Complex, "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you were to put us on the festival stage I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar." 

Music fans began blasting the Bronx rapper for claiming he had more hits than K. Dot. French Montana became a top trending topic on Twitter overnight. The "That's A Fact" rhymer then tried to further explain what he meant in his comments about the TDE emcee.

Montana tweeted:

IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE... I love kendrick! that’s not just for kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question what u want me to say lol ? It should be your attitude too. If u think any less of yourself don’t blame it on the next person who don’t ! set it up... He is a different artist I was just sayin I’ll win that part he is gonna win everything else but give me mines lol... I was talking about hits we can go neck to neck not taking nothing away from him just standing for myself is that still cool ? lol

There are different ways to measure whether a song is a "hit" record. A track can be big on radio, on streaming platforms, on YouTube, on iTunes, or at clubs. Smashes tend to dominate each of those sites which leads to sustained success on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

For the record, Kendrick Lamar has two #1 songs, eight Top 10 songs, and forty-eight Top 100 songs. French Montana's catalog includes zero #1 songs, two Top 10 songs, and seventeen Top 100 songs. However, both performers have Hip Hop cult classics that did not make it onto the chart.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Deveondi
Deveondi

LOL. Kendrick is a better MC with less features.

❤️Deveondi On Spotify ❤️

Deveondi
Deveondi
open.spotify.com

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

$hydawgWindycity

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Is Too Dangerous To Release From Jail, Even In A Pandemic!

R. Kelly's attempt to terrorize witnesses have backfired in the worst possible way, and now he's the one scared for his life after a judge ruled he must stay in prison as the coronavirus spreads.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

Cardi B Declares "Health Over Capitalism" In Response To Businesses Reopening In Georgia During COVID-19 Pandemic

The state's governor admits more people will get sick because of his decision.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat Addresses Calling Certain Nicki Minaj Stans “Scum” & “Immature”

“I'm the biggest Nicki Minaj fan.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Could Be Freed As Coronavirus Closes In On Inmates At MCC

R. Kelly kind of just caught a break because of an inmate testing positive for COVID-19.

Nolan Strong

by

Deveondi

Eminem Celebrated 4/20 With Sober Message

Rap star Eminem celebrated his 12th year of sobriety on Twitter.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

Common Inspires Prisoners With Video Call

Rap star Common did his part to inspire 130,000 inmates during a video call.

AllHipHop Staff

Burna Boy Delivers Most-Shazamed "One World: Together At Home" Performance

The global presentation raised nearly $128 million for a COVID-19 emergency response fund.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kendrick26

More Bad News For R. Kelly: He Owes The IRS Millions

R. Kelly's lawyers are pleading with a judge to let him out of jail, claiming he is too popular to be a flight risk.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Gearine