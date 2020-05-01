French Montana Talks Working With Tory Lanez On “Cold” Single

Listen to the Bronx rhymer’s new collab.

(AllHipHop News) A month ago, French Montana went head-to-head against singer/rapper Tory Lanez in a hits-for-hits battle on Instagram Live. Lanez later admitted French got the win that night.

Instead of the two Hip Hop stars continuing to feud after their faceoff, they released the new song “Cold”. Montana discussed the Lanez collaboration with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

"We was playing songs back to back. And we were like, 'How come none of these songs we have with each other? How come me and you never had a moment? Cause I knew Tory Lanez when I was first coming up, before I dropped my first album. So I’m like, ‘How we don’t have not one song together?’” said French.

He continued, “People don’t know. He’s been rapping for a minute. About as long as I’ve been in the game, but he was also helping a lot of people behind the scenes. I'm just so happy that we finally, after knowing each other for over a decade, we could finally get in the studio. So we’re dropping this record called ‘Cold.’ It’s a smash."

“Cold” follows other recent French Montana singles such as “Salam Alaykum” and “That’s A Fact.” 2019’s Montana is the Epic recording artist’s most recent studio album. The project included the tracks "Writing On The Wall" featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, and Rvssian as well as the duel Drake-assisted cuts "No Stylist" and "No Shopping.”