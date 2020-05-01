AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

French Montana Talks Working With Tory Lanez On “Cold” Single

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the Bronx rhymer’s new collab.

(AllHipHop News) A month ago, French Montana went head-to-head against singer/rapper Tory Lanez in a hits-for-hits battle on Instagram Live. Lanez later admitted French got the win that night.

Instead of the two Hip Hop stars continuing to feud after their faceoff, they released the new song “Cold”. Montana discussed the Lanez collaboration with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

"We was playing songs back to back. And we were like, 'How come none of these songs we have with each other? How come me and you never had a moment? Cause I knew Tory Lanez when I was first coming up, before I dropped my first album. So I’m like, ‘How we don’t have not one song together?’” said French.

He continued, “People don’t know. He’s been rapping for a minute. About as long as I’ve been in the game, but he was also helping a lot of people behind the scenes. I'm just so happy that we finally, after knowing each other for over a decade, we could finally get in the studio. So we’re dropping this record called ‘Cold.’ It’s a smash." 

“Cold” follows other recent French Montana singles such as “Salam Alaykum” and “That’s A Fact.” 2019’s Montana is the Epic recording artist’s most recent studio album. The project included the tracks "Writing On The Wall" featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, and Rvssian as well as the duel Drake-assisted cuts "No Stylist" and "No Shopping.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd Denies He Stole Song With Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd is aiming to hold on to the "Black Panther" money he earned with Kendrick Lamar, after a rock band accused the chart-topping artists of stealing their song to make their own hit record "Pray For Me."

GrouchyGreg

by

Baby B

Kanye West Buys Back His Old Home In Chicago

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's war over the house the Chicago rap star grew up in is over.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Approval To Shoot Videos And Work On House Arrest

A judge has signed off on Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to shoot videos around the outside of the residence where he is under house arrest.

Nolan Strong

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Dade305mobster

Mozzy Explains The Meaning Of ‘Beyond Bulletproof’ Album Title

The independent effort is now available on DSPs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Damon Dash Releases B-Roll That Growing Up Hip Hop Producers Edit To Make Him Look Bad

Rap mogul Damon Dash posted a video to prove the executives at WEtv are intentionally making him look bad.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Ursula1974

Eminem Victim Of Home Invasion

A man broke into Eminem's house and came face to face with the rap star was home this morning.

Mike Winslow

by

aewsucks

Mayor Announces Houston Will Present Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion With Honorary Days

“Houston Hotties we getting a day 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Spotify Launches ‘The Last Dance’ Playlists In Connection With ESPN's Michael Jordan Docuseries

Music by Biggie, Puffy, Hov, The Wu, Tribe, and other Hip Hop acts are part of the official compilation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

LeBron James Co-Signs Lil Baby As The "Youngest MVP Since Derrick Rose"

The "Emotionally Scarred" rhymer presents additional tracks for the 'My Turn (Deluxe)' album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)