'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' To Be Rebooted As A Drama Series

Morgan Cooper’s viral video inspired a new version of the classic show.

(AllHipHop News) Many television watchers consider The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air one of the greatest sitcoms of the 1990s. A reboot of the Will Smith-led series is in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith is partnering with Morgan Cooper to bring the beloved show back as a drama. The new Bel-Air is said to be inspired by Cooper's 2019 fan-made, viral YouTube video.

Plus, Cooper will serve as a co-writer, director, and co-executive producer for the full-length version of Bel-Air. Streaming services such as Peacock, Netflix, and HBO Max are reportedly bidding on the program.

In 2016, Will Smith expressed that he had no desire to revitalize his lead character role in a Fresh Prince reboot. He told Entertainment Tonight, "If somebody wanted to, I would probably let them, but I have no intention."

A year prior, there was talk that the rapper/actor's Overbrook Entertainment was producing a "fish-out-of-water" family sitcom similar to The Fresh Prince. Earlier this year, Hip Hop artist Joyner Lucas helped fueled renewed interest in the original show with his music video for "Will."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired for six seasons on NBC from 1990-1996. The cast also starred James Avery, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Ross Bagley.