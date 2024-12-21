Fugee Pras Faces Life Sentence In Prison, But Co-Conspirators Walk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pras may be looking at prison time that is essentially a life sentence.

Yo, it’s illseed!

This is wild. Pras Michel, one-third of the legendary Fugees, is staring down what could be a life sentence after getting convicted on charges connected to foreign influence. Yeah, you read that right—life sentence. And here’s the craziest part: his so-called co-conspirators are out here living their best lives.

Let’s break it down before the news section gets on it.

Pras caught an “F” (felony) for allegedly playing middleman for some serious money moves, working with Jho Low. Not, J-Lo! That’s another mess. Low is the infamous Malaysian billionaire tied to the 1MDB scandal—and a Chinese billionaire to flex influence in the U.S. Nothing Pras did was violent, and there weren’t even any direct victims. But the DOJ is still pushing for what’s essentially a life sentence. What the…

White collar crimes look different when a brother is wearing the suit. By the way, Low is out living his life of excess, apparently in China.

Does anybody out there know Elliott Broidy? The big Republican fundraiser? Look him up. He was tied up in some of the same FARA violations, pled guilty, and walked away with a full pardon from Trump. Can Pras get that John Forte love? If you know, you know. Republican presidents do some good. Tom Barrack, another Trump ally, just beat similar charges at trial. Pras didn’t plead guilty or cut any deals, which might be the major difference. They hit him with the “Hee Haw!” The DOJ said his decision to go to trial instead of cooperating justifies the harsher punishment. What’s really good with that? Is the case weak?

ame’s getting dragged through the mud, and not for some wild street crime—this is all political.

Pras has maintained that he didn’t even realize his actions were illegal. It sounds like he got caught up in something bigger than him—a game of chess where he didn’t know all the rules.

Pras is waiting for his sentencing.

Stay tuned. This one isn’t over yet. Keep your eyes open and your third eye sharper—because the game is rigged. They are not playing fair.