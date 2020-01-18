Future A No Show In Child Support Case

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Future was a no-show in a child support lawsuit yesterday (January 17th).

The rapper was supposed to appear in court in Corpus Christi on Friday to address claims he fathered a child with a woman named Cindy Parker.

Kim Frost, a local attorney representing Parker said that she never expected Future to show up since he was never served.

Frost represents Parker, who alleges that Future is her son Legend's father.

Parker, who filed the lawsuit in October when she was 18, is trying to get FUture to take a DNA test.

But Frost said Future has avoided being served over the lawsuit.

There is also another woman named Eliza Reign in Florida who is claiming to have Future’s baby. According to Frost, the DNA of the two children is related.

Frost said that since so far she has not been able to reach Future directly, the judge has allowed her to serve his local attorney John Flood.

After Mr. Flood is served with the notice of an order signed by the judge, Future will have 20 days to file an ‘answer’ after which it is mediation or a hearing.

According to Frost, Future will then be required to produce a DNA test within 20 days.