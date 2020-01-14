AllHipHop
Login

Future And Drake Planning Merch Line Inspired By Hit Video "Life Is Good"

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Drake and Future just dropped limited run if merch based on the jobs they hold in their video "Life Is Good."

(AllHipHop News) Future and Drake are already cashing in on their new project "Life Is Good."

The rappers are selling merchandise inspired by the various jobs the pair hold down in their hilarious video "Life Is Good."

In the video for "Life Is Good," Future and Drake haul trash for a company called "Wasted," hawk cell-phones, play mechanics and work at a fast-food joint called "Hotlanta."

Limited-edition items up for sale include The "Hotlanta" tee-shirt featured in the video, hoodies, a collectible cassette tape, and even some vinyl, including 250 of which are signed by Future himself.

Reps confirmed Future and Drake are also working on a work-wear line of merchandise inspired by "Life Is Good."

Items can be purchased at shoplifeisgood.com.

Screen Shot 2020-01-13 at 2.01.32 PM
Screen Shot 2020-01-13 at 1.58.23 PM
Screen Shot 2020-01-13 at 1.52.48 PM
Screen Shot 2020-01-13 at 1.52.32 PM
50 Cent's "Third Son" Sues Department Of Education Over Ruthless Bullying
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeI reserve my comments.. …
Cardi B Engages In Gun Reform Debate On Social Media
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeShe's beginning to use social media for positivity.. …
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhen Trick gets clean someone needs to have him look in the mirror so he can go kick his barber's ass!
Cashout Ace Family Goes Into Hiding After Rapper Is Shot In The Head
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
Sircripalotwtf you talking bout he's throwing up gang signs through the whole video
Lakeith Stanfield Talks Wanting To Create His Own Joker Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXI would rather South Park make their version of Mexican Joker...
Azriel Clary Excited To Reunite With Family After Being Freed From The Clutches Of R. Kelly
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeI hope she heals completely.. …
Method Man Lands Role In 50 Cent's "Power" Spinoff With Mary J. Blige
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeCongrats... https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/rita-ora-goes-fully-nude-covers-private-part-with-strawberries.html
Stormzy Makes His American Television Debut On 'The Tonight Show'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeGood one.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/roddy-ricchs-pregnant-girlfriend-drops-domestic-abuse-charges.html
Trick Daddy Responds To Memes Making Fun Of His Viral Mugshot
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeThe internet now make fun of every situation.. they did of a potential world war.. I'm not surprised.. …
Christian Teen Says God Has Plan For YG After Embarrassing Feud Over President Trump
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
Beskeezi
BeskeeziLaughing my ass off their is no way a Christian is at an Y.G. concert period so take your fake ass prayers with you and…