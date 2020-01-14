Future And Drake Planning Merch Line Inspired By Hit Video "Life Is Good"

(AllHipHop News) Future and Drake are already cashing in on their new project "Life Is Good."

The rappers are selling merchandise inspired by the various jobs the pair hold down in their hilarious video "Life Is Good."

In the video for "Life Is Good," Future and Drake haul trash for a company called "Wasted," hawk cell-phones, play mechanics and work at a fast-food joint called "Hotlanta."

Limited-edition items up for sale include The "Hotlanta" tee-shirt featured in the video, hoodies, a collectible cassette tape, and even some vinyl, including 250 of which are signed by Future himself.

Reps confirmed Future and Drake are also working on a work-wear line of merchandise inspired by "Life Is Good."

Items can be purchased at shoplifeisgood.com.