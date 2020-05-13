AllHipHop
Future Announces New Album 'High Off Life' Featuring Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Atlanta-based rapper is back with more music.

(AllHipHop News) This Friday will see the arrival of a brand new Future project. The Freebandz leader announced High Off Life will hit DSPs on March 15.

Future's latest studio LP will feature Travis Scott, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Doe Boy, DaBaby, and Lil Baby. DJ Esco is executive producing the album.

"Life Is Good" featuring Drake is already a hit record, peaking at #2 on the Hot 100 chart. A remix of the Top 5 single includes contributions from DaBaby and Lil Baby.

High Off Life follows 2019's The Wizrd which opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 125,000 first-week units. Future also dropped the Save Me EP in 2019.

